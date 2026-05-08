VPD: Teen tased, charged after threatening officer with sharpened stick

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — A Valdosta teen faces an aggravated assault charge after police say he pointed an airsoft pistol at an officer and confronted the officer with a sharpened stick.

Police say it happened on May 1 on San Bernadino Way. Officers responded to the area after getting calls about a verbal dispute.

VPD says the first officer noticed the 16-year-old suspect walking down the road. They say he appeared to have a rifle slung over his back and a pistol holstered at his side.

Police say the suspect later drew that pistol and pointed it at the officer who then pulled his gun. The officer later found out the teen's gun was an airsoft pistol. During the confrontation, police say the teen threw his gun to the ground before grabbing a sharpened stick.

VPD says the teen "moved towards the officer with the stick in a threatening manner", cauing the officer to deploy his Taser.

The teen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. He was then sent to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

VPD chief Leslie Manahan responded to the situation saying, “Our officers have to make split-second decisions in dangerous and uncertain situations. When someone points what appears to be a firearm at an officer, the threat is perceived as a real threat at that moment."

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