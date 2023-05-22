VPD seeking public help regarding shooting incident that left 3 people injured

Valdosta Police Department is seeking help from the public after three men were shot Friday night, leaving one in critical condition.

Around 9:25 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 2400 block of Knox Drive after citizens called to report gunshots heard in the area. According to the police department, one caller told the dispatcher that one person was lying in front of a residence after being shot.

A 21-year-old male was found with multiple gunshot wounds once officers arrived on the scene. As officers provided first aid to the male victim, the police department says a 28-year-old male and 19-year-old male were also located, both with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities.

According to VPD, all three victims were close in proximity to each other.

Two firearms were found near the victims, one of which was reported stolen.

Emergency Medical Services transported the victims to South Georgia Medical Center. VPD says while at the hospital, two of the victims refused to cooperate or give detectives any information. One victim left the hospital against medical advice, VPD reports.

The 21-year-old male victim was transported to a hospital in Florida. VPD says he is stable, but in critical condition.

Through investigation, it was determined that there were at least two shooters. Witnesses have refused to provide any information to assist detectives.

Chief Leslie Manahan says detectives and officers have been working countless hours attempting to identify the offenders in this case. "It is concerning that we have a young man fighting for his life and his so-called friends, who he was with, refuse to cooperate and let our detectives do their job to hold these offenders accountable,” said Manahan.

Anyone with information should contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145, or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091. To remain anonymous, click here.

