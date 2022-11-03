VPD searching for suspect in Friday shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta Police Department is searching for 26-year-old Angel Oriana Clark in connection to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 28.

According to the police report, 22-year-old Robert Reynolds arrived at the South Georgia Medical Center with gunshot wounds to be treated due to being shot several times in the 1600 block of Lexington Circle by Clark.

Reynolds is currently in stable condition.

The subject has since been identified as Clark and arrest warrants have been obtained for aggravated assault-felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime-felony.

At this time, Clark's location is unknown and the police department is seeking the public's assistance in locating her. Clark should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows of her location, contact 911.

Anyone that may have information regarding this incident should call the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3145.