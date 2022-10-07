VPD: Olive Garden employee arrested for arson after setting coworker's vehicle on fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A former Olive Garden employee in Valdosta is facing a second-degree arson charge after investigators say he set a coworker's vehicle on fire outside of the restaurant.

On October 2, Valdosta Police Department and firefighters responded to the scene of 1315 North St. Augustine Road, around 1:15 p.m. after a call was made reporting that a vehicle was on fire, according to VPD.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Darien Brooks. Brooks was later taken into custody and transported to Lowndes County Jail after being located at a motel within city limits on October 7.

According to investigation, Brooks caused the fire due to being upset.

Chief Leslie Manahan said it was great teamwork between the police and fire department to investigate the case and identify the offender.

VPD encourages anyone that may have information on this incident to call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

