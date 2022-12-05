VPD makes arrest in bank robbery attempt incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Valdosta Police Department made an arrest following a robbery attempt that took place at Bank of America Monday morning in Valdosta.

According to VPD, officers responded to the bank, located at 3030 North Patterson Street, around 10:57 a.m., after an employee reported a possible robbery in progress. The employee said the offender, later identified as 32-year-old Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, had presented a note to one of the bank tellers, demanding money. Kates did not show a weapon at the time of the incident.

The police department reports once officers arrived on the scene within two minutes of the call being dispatched, the employee provided a description of Kates and advised he was walking out the door.

Kates was taken into custody after a Lowndes County Deputy immediately made contact with Kates in the 2400 block of North Oak Street.

According to VPD, Kates was transported to Lowndes County Jail and charged with felony robbery by intimidation.

VPD says there were no reported injuries during the incident.