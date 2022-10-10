VPD makes arrest for cocaine trafficking

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta Police Officers arrested 53-year-old Wade Russell for trafficking in cocaine and other charges Friday.

Reports state that officers responded to the Walmart at 340 Norman Drive after a loss prevention officer called 911 to report a shoplifting incident.

Officers made contact with Russell in the parking lot and found he had a cart full of items valued at more than $623 that he'd walked out of the store without paying for.

A backpack was also found belonging to Russell which contained 46.40 grams of cocaine, 5.5 grams of marijuana, scales and packaging items consistent with sales and distribution of narcotics, reports state.

Russell was arrested for felony trafficking in cocaine, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug related items and theft by shoplifting.

“This was an outstanding job by our responding officers to identify the suspect and thoroughly investigate the incident. Their hard work resulted in the seizure of dangerous narcotics before they could get to our city streets,”Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.

