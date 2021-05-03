VPD: Juvenile family member arrested after 14yo shot

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot on Saturday.

According to VPD, the shooting happened at a residence in the 2100 block of Melrose Drive around 4:15 p.m.

VPD said they received a 911 call and reporting someone had been shot.

When they arrived on the scene, officers said they found a 14-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

EMS arrived and took the victim to the hospital.

Further investigation led detectives to take a 16-year-old family member in custody, VPD said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families that are involved in this tragic incident,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Lt. Scottie Johns said the victim was life-flighted to a Florida hospital and is still in critical condition.