VPD investigating Tuesday shooting that left two males shot

Valdosta Police Department is investigating after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon in Valdosta, leaving a 16-year-old and 18-year-old shot.

According to VPD, officers responded to the area around the 1700 block of Williams Street at approximately 1:49 p.m. due to receiving numerous calls about hearing gunshots.

Once officers arrived, they were also advised that another person who had been shot was in the yard of a residence in the 1800 block of Slater Street, VPD reports. In the front yard of the Slater Street residence, officers made contact with a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity.

Officers rendered aid to the teen male victim immediately until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene, transporting him to South Georgia Medical Center. VPD says other officers responded to the hospital, locating an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the upper extremity.

According to witnesses in the area, both victims were seen near an occupied vehicle sitting in the roadway in the 200 block of East Alden Avenue, when they heard the gunshots and saw the two male victims running south in the 1700 block of Williams Street.

Both males have been treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Investigations Bureau of the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

