VPD investigating Sept. 26 shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department is investigating after a shooting on September 26, 2021.

According to VPD, officers responded to the area of the 900 block of McAfina Trail around 7:45 p.m., after several 911 calls of gunshots in the area.

VPD says when officers arrived on the scene, they found evidence a shooting had occurred in the area but could not find a victim.

As officers searched for witnesses, an employee from South Georgia Medical Center called 911 to report a 16 year-old-male had just arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the report.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene to conduct their investigation.

According to VPD, the victim said an unknown vehicle drove through the area on more than one occasion. The last time the vehicle rode through an unknown person shot at the victim and others who were standing around.

VPD says they are continuing to go through evidence located at the scene and in the area.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.

