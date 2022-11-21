Watch Now
VPD investigating pedestrian struck by train incident

SOURCE: MGN Online
Posted at 12:12 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 12:12:50-05

Valdosta Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was fatality struck by a train Monday morning in Valdosta.

According to VPD, officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue around 5:03 a.m. on Nov.21 after CSX Railroad employees reportedly observed an African American male lying on the railroad tracks.

VPD says the male victim was found deceased on the railroad tracks, having injuries that were consistent with being struck by a train.

The police department says they are still attempting to identify the victim and no further information will be released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

