VPD investigating death after body found in creek

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found dead in a creek.

According to VPD, on August 11, 2021, at approximately 8:37 a.m., officers and detectives responded to the 900 block of Melody Lane, after a citizen called 911 to report that he had observed a person lying in the creek.

The first officers on the scene approached the 56-year-old male and discovered that he was deceased.

At this time detectives saw no obvious signs of trauma to the body, which was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

At this time the investigation is ongoing, pending the autopsy results. VPD is not releasing the deceased’s information, pending notification of his family.