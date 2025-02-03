VPD: Gun accidentally discharged in mall Sunday, two teens arrested on unrelated charges

VALDOSTA, GA — Valdosta Police Department has released information regarding an accidental discharge of a gun inside Valdosta Mall. No injuries have been reported.

VPD says on Sunday, February 2nd, at 2:30 p.m., an off-duty VPD Officer heard a gunshot inside the mall as he was shopping with his family. As the officer went towards the gunshot and people were running, witnesses were pointing at a male, later identified as 17-year-old Marcus Darius Melvin.

VPD says the officer approached Melvin and identified himself. At that point, Melvin appeared as though he was going to try to leave, so the officer grabbed him.

The report states within minutes of the gunshot, several Valdosta Police Officers and Lowndes County Deputies arrived at the scene. Based on the evidence collected, officers determined the gunshot was possibly an accidental discharge by someone carrying a gun in their pants.

Officers found one spent shell casing, small pieces of clothing, and damage to the floor which was in a straight downward trajectory according to the report.

VPD says there was no evidence connecting Melvin to the shooting so he was allowed to leave.

The report goes on to say, that same day just before 4:45 p.m., Mall security called E911 to report that those who had been involved in the earlier gunshot had returned to the mall.

When officers arrived, they found the two males, one was Melvin, while the other was identified as 17-year-old Quincy Keshawn Williams.

VPD says when officers first observed Melvin and Williams, they were standing by a trailer. Officers found a firearm under the trailer. A Mall Security Officer told officers that he had observed Williams pull the gun from his jacket and hide it under the trailer as police officers were pulling up.

The report states the caliber of the firearm found by officers didn't match the caliber of the shell casing found inside the mall.

The case of the discharge of a gun inside the mall is still under investigation.

Melvin and Williams were arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail and face charges including two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Williams is facing additional charges of possession of a firearm by a person under 18, tampering with evidence, and possession of a tobacco product by a person under 18.

