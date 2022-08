VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta Police Department is accepting donations to assist New Territories Outreach Ministries with a 'Back to School' clothing drive.

Clothing for elementary and middle school students are needed. Jackets, pants, socks, shoes, khaki pants, under garments and school uniforms may be donated.

Donations are to be taken to VPD's front lobby.

The clothing giveaway will take place on Saturday, August 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scott Park, located at 900 Old Statenville Rd.