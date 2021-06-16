VPD: 27yo officer passed away 'unexpectedly'

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department announced Wednesday morning one of their own passed away on Sunday.

VPD said 27-year-old Officer Zachary Touchton passed away unexpectedly and was no on duty at the time.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Valdosta Police Officer Zachary Touchton, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Officer Touchton took pride in serving his community, and his positive attitude was contagious to all who worked with him. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as this will be a very difficult time for them, as well as all of us here at VPD."

VPD said arrangements are being held at Carson McLane funeral home in Valdosta, and visitation will be held Friday, June 18 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. with a brief honorary ceremony at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens to follow.

The service will be streamed online by Carson McLane as well.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Quilts for Cops P.O. Box 402 Newberg, Oregon, 97132 or quiltsforcops@gmail.com.