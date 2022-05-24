Voters share issues they're watching ahead of Georgia primary

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — Abortion rights and election integrity are just two of the big issues voters in South Georgia say they’re thinking about as they head to the polls for primary day.

ABC 27 talked with a Democrat, Republican and members of a non-partisan group who say no matter where you stand on the issues, casting your ballot is an opportunity that should not be wasted.

When asked how close she has been following the race for governor in Georgia, Cheryl Cruel-Simmons said, “extremely close.” She is a voter in Grady County.

Another Grady County voter, Arthur Anderson, said, “we need good paying jobs.”

“One that is personally important to me is the recent Roe v. Wade issue,” said Grady County Democrat, Sandra Sallee.

“I think governments in general are spending too much money,” added Thomas County Republican, Len Powell.

Four different voters shared a variety of viewpoints shaping how they’ll vote in this primary.

“I trust the election process,” Cruel-Simmons said.

With that faith, she works to get her neighbors to the polls regardless of party.

“At 63, I’m concerned about Medicare and Medicaid,” Cruel-Simmons explained.

“Make sure you’re registered to vote, and then go vote,” Anderson said.

Anderson joins Cruel-Simmons in the effort to get people to the polls.

“The economy is important,” Anderson added. “Jobs keep the economy going. If citizens don’t make the money, they can’t spend it. That affects the economy.”

One thing Republican Len Powell says could help?

“Doing away with income tax would encourage people a whole lot and give them a little more money in their pockets to spend,” Powell said.

Doing so would join states like Florida where money is brought in through sales and excise taxes which are paid through different goods, services and activities.

Sallee said the governor’s race matters, “because I’m nearly 70. I won’t be around when some of these things take effect.”

Sallee said she is concerned about abortion rights being threatened and protections for the LGBTQ+ community at risk.

There is one thing all these voters have in common, though.

“Your vote matters. Every single vote matters,” Sallee said.

“Getting people out to vote, I think, is our number-one concern,” Powell added.

“If we just get out and vote, that’s a God-given gift,” Anderson said.

“There’s work to be done,” Cruel-Simmons concluded.

The voters also talked about student loan debt, the cost of higher education, inflation, and school board control.