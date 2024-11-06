Voters in Monticello say their support can cross party lines

Voters in Monticello, Jefferson County say their votes can cross party lines.

Some of the races being watched closely by neighbors here: Jefferson County Superintendent of Schools and State Senate District 3.

Watch now to hear from voters who describe what they look for in a candidate.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Judging candidates by merit, not by words.

I’m Alberto Camargo in the Monticello neighborhood, where support for candidates has started to really show up here with just under an hour until polls close.

This group you see behind me, they call themselves the Yellow Wall.

They're here in support of Shanna Boutwell, who is running for Tax Collector against Sharon Woodson Enoch — just one of the several local races that neighbors here are keeping a close eye on.

I've talked to voters in this neighborhood who tell me their votes run deeper than just party lines.

Here at CowHaus in Monticello.

The election is top of mind.

Keren Stevens says the constant wheel of election season and campaigns have been draining and muddled the waters.

She says she's focused on substance, not filler.

“I think the most important part of looking at candidates is not necessarily how they portray themselves, but how well their policies, and how they vote line up with what I believe.”

Keren says she supports candidates hold Christian values like hers.

Other voters tell me their support can cross party lines.

Phil Calandra says he’s a Democrat and will vote for liberal candidates, but he’s not married to that thinking.

“Look at the quality of the person. Look at their performance. Look at their education and experienced qualifications. and then make up your mind.”

Both know no candidates are perfect — so they’re looking to make the best decision according to what they believe in.

“You cannot discount a candidate because they don’t agree with you 100%. Shoot, I’ve been married to my husband for over 30 years and we don’t agree 100% on everything.”

The voter base here in Jefferson County is small — just about 9,000 registered voters.

When I asked them what local race they care most about, I heard a lot about the race for Superintendent of Schools between Jackie Pons and Al Cooksey.

It’s top of their mind as this rural county’s school system continues to rebound from years of challenges.

They're also watching closely State Senate District 3 between the incumbent Corey Simon and attorney Daryl Parks.

That's the race I'll be keeping an eye on here as the numbers start to roll in here tonight.

In Monticello, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

