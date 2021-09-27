Voter registration groups door-knocking ahead of National Register to Vote day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For Shaneka Dixon who lives in Tallahassee, voting holds a special place in her heart.

"You have to get out and make your voice be heard," said Dixon. "And that goes with you voting for the people that you know are going to put your interests first."

That love to vote is what gets the Big Bend Voting Rights Project out to communities like Griffin Heights handing out information to people in minority communities that may not know what their voting rights are.

"We intend to maximize the number of people who can get their right to vote," said Bob Rackleff of Big Bend Voting Rights Project.

Changes in the new voting law include preventing people from taking more than multiple amounts of ballots to drop boxes at a time, having to request mail-in ballots annually, no food or water can be given out within 150ft of polls or drop boxes and requiring voters to provide a driver's license number, state id number or last four of social security number when requesting a mail-in ballot.

The NAACP Tallahassee Chapter said they are also going door to door in minority communities to make sure that those communities aren't left behind.

"I think it's unfair. I think it's an effort to again to stifle the minority vote. I think what we've seen throughout the country is that the minority vote is being the difference in most of these elections," said Mutaqee Akbar, president of the NAACP Tallahassee chapter.

Dixon's last message to get people registered to vote?

"There should be no excuse for anyone not to be registered to vote or to get out to vote," said Dixon.