Vote to rename East Pensacola St. to Obama St. July 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A proposal to rename East Pensacola Street to Obama Street could be advancing after a vote by the Leon County Board of County Commissioners on July 13, according to the agenda released by the board on July 3.

The proposed renaming was recommended by county administrators out of a total of four options that included:



East Pensacola Street, from South Monroe Street to Franklin Boulevard, to Obama Street.

Springhill Road, from the intersection with Lake Bradford Road to the county line, to Obama Road.

Tram Road, from the intersection with South Monroe Street to the county line, to Obama Road.

"The renaming of East Pensacola Street would eliminate a duplicate street name for roadway segments that are no longer contiguous, would require the fewest address changes of the three options (a total of 10), and is in a highly visible location to visitors and residents," the agenda said.

Once a street name change is adopted by the Board, public notice of the street name change is provided in the form of an advertisement that is run in the local newspaper at least 30 days prior to the effective date of the change.

The impacted property owners would then be provided U.S. Postal Service informational packets that outline change of address related issues and required actions.

Street signs will be revised to reflect the new street name and are prepared for installation. The cost for street signs and installation shall be borne by the County since the Board is requesting the street name change.

The Post Office will cross-reference the new address with the old address for a period up to one year from the effective date of the change.

Property owners will be responsible for notifying all tenants and lessees of address and street name changes.