Volunteers needed for bed build service project in Wakulla County

A nonprofit is hosting a bed build community service project in Wakulla County later this month, and officials are encouraging neighbors to volunteer.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) organized the build project. The nonprofit delivers beds to children in need. Nationally, they've delivered more than 342,000 beds.

The Tallahassee chapter has delivered more than 3,800 according to the group's website.

SHP is looking for around 90 volunteers in Wakulla County to help build and deliver 30 beds on Jan. 10.

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office says the project will help children in Wakulla County.

They say the building will take place at the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The delivery will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The sheriff's office says deliveries work best with 2 to 3 team members.

The sheriff's office says anyone who wants to take part in the build or delivery must register, but they say registration is not available through the SHP website.

Register for the build here.

Register for the delivery here.

"This is an easy and rewarding way to give back and make a direct impact on local families. No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town!!!" the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

