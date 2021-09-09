Volunteers across Tallahassee remember 9/11 victims by helping others

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.

In remembrance and honor of those killed, volunteers from across Tallahassee came together to give back Thursday.

Trucks and trailers filled with heavy machinery lined up along Apalachee Trail in Leon County.

The sound of chainsaws echoed through the Frontier Estates Neighborhood.

You’d think these volunteers were cleaning up after a major storm but they’re here for something else.

"So for the past 10 years, Leon County has held a 9/11 day of service in remembrance of the tragedy that occurred on September 11th, 2001."

Shington Lamy is the Director of Leon County Office of Human Services and Community Partnerships. He's one of 130 volunteers participating in the annual 9/11 Day of Service-- rolling up their sleeves to help a neighbor.

The event was inspired by the selfless actions of those killed in those terror attacks 20 years ago.

"Those who were on United 93 and crashed in Pennsylvania they didn't know each other. But in that moment, everybody provided service to each other."

A sacrifice that saved many-- costing them their lives.

"Some of them sacrificing their own lives but others hoping to save other lives so that they didn't perish during those tragic events."

Washing houses, trimming plants and trees, scrubbing driveways-- it's a kind gesture that brings a smile to homeowner Gwendolyn Wilkins.

"Everybody has been great. So great. Eager to do what they're here to do."

Lending a hand to strangers who need help.

"You know between the heat and energy I just don't get out here like I used to so things kind of got overgrown and whatnot."

Leaving a lasting impact on those who live in the Frontier Estates Neighborhood.

"I'm very grateful to them for coming out and being willing to do a day of service and be of service to the community."