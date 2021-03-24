Volunteer Florida holds annual Suits for Session drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — People in Tallahassee are donating their unused suits and dresses for a good cause.

Volunteer Florida held their annual Suits for Session drive near city hall Wednesday.

People drove up in vehicles and donated everything from full suits, blazers, dresses, blouses and belts.

All of these items will be donated to job-seekers who don't have the money to purchase new clothes.

"When you get a chance to put on a fresh suit it's a confidence booster. So we want to be a part of that process and assist our organizations across the state doing that," Volunteer Florida CEO Corey Simon said.

Since 2016, Volunteer Florida said it has donated more than 21,000 professional clothing for people to wear across Florida.