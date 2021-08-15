Voluntary evacuation in place for Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — Franklin County Florida Emergency Management issued a voluntary evacuation beginning at noon Sunday for all Barrier Islands, Low Lying Areas, Alligator Point and Bald Point.

All Franklin County Schools will also be closed Monday, August 16.

The service released the following post via Facebook Sunday afternoon:

"If you are experiencing ANY Medical conditions or symptoms, we STRONGLY RECOMMEND you evacuate. Bridges in Franklin County close when winds are sustained at 45mph. Emergency Vehicles will not be able to reach you. If you have decided to shelter in place anywhere in the Evacuation Zone, HAVE YOUR SUPPLIES READY TODAY. Move vehicles, campers and other valuables to higher ground. Access to these areas will probably be limited due to TD Fred. This will most likely occur during high tide.

High Tide for Alligator Point for Monday 08/16 is 8:12 AM

High Tide for Dog Island for Monday 08/16 is 8:07 AM

All citizens who live along the coastline and Barrier Islands, in low lying areas and in river areas that are prone to surge or flooding from tidal surge, Take Precautionary Measures Now.

Alligator Point Road has the probability of erosion due to storm surge and wave action. Please take Precautionary Measures. Have your Supplies ready if you plan to shelter in place.

Tropical Storm Force Wind Gusts are a possibility.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the entire coastal area of Franklin County. Storm surge of up to 4 Feet is possible on top of High Tide of 1-2 Feet.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible in the outer bands.

Storm total rainfall forecast is 6-8 inches with a possibility of up to 12 inches.

BEACHES – Double Red Flags are flying at all Beaches. There is an elevated risk of Rip Current for the next several days. Stay out of the water when Red Flags are Flying.

Franklin County will have sandbag locations open today from 12:00-4:00PM. There is a limit of 10 Sandbags per household. Sandbags are for grade level homes and no bags will be given to block garages.

Sandbag Locations are listed below:

Carrabelle – Old County Annex, 1647 Hwy 98 East.

Eastpoint - Vrooman Park, 26 – 6th Street.

Apalachicola – Old State Yard on Bluff Road

SCHOOLS – All Franklin County Schools will be closed on Monday 08/16.

Franklin County Courthouse will be closed until Noon Monday 08/16.

Precautionary Measures.

This includes but is not limited to:

1. Secure yard items such as chairs, umbrellas, etc.

2. Secure Boats and Vehicles – This includes moving to higher ground.

3. Make sure your disaster kit is ready and accessible.

Do Not Drive Cars Through Flooded Areas. If you see Flood Waters ….. REMEMBER TO TURN AROUND AND DO NOT DROWN.

Please monitor the weather closely for the next several days.

Franklin County Emergency Management continues to monitor this storm closely. If you have any questions:

• Visit our website at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com

• Sign up for Alert Franklin.

• Be sure to LIKE our Facebook page for updates

• Call our Hotline at 850-653-8977"