Visitors pack St. George Island Memorial Day weekend

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WTXL) — Beachgoers at who came to St. George Island memorial day weekend said they feel safe even with packed beaches.

People can be seen playing catch, swimming and even renting Jet-ski's. SGI rentals, who rents out the wave runners says they haven't been this busy in years.

But With packed beaches, it's still important to realize that COVID-19 is still a threat around Florida. In Franklin County, there have been 20 deaths related to COVID-19 since last year, but in Leon County, where a lot of the people who came to St. George Island are from, there have been 329 deaths, with six new ones earlier this week.

Still, people said they feel safe coming out to St. George Island, staying distant from other groups and overall just having a good time.

"It feels that way. I think people are just slowly getting back to normal. I'm not sure exactly what that is, but back to a lot of what we used to do," said Carloyn Jackson who spent the weekend on the island.