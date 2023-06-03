Visit Tallahassee releases 2023 Summer Backyard Bucket List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Visit Tallahassee released their 2023 Summer Backyard Bucket List which includes restaurants, attractions, retail stores, and more for people to explore this summer.

All you have to do is download the Visit Tallahassee app and create an account to participate.

We spoke with Bryan Smith, Digital Content Manager for Visit Tallahassee, who says anyone can participate.

"This is a challenge that encourages residents to go out and explore their backyard and invite friends and family to join," said Smith.

Carlee Beveridge, Store Manager for Hearth and Soul, shares how excited she is for this years challenge.

"We love having visitors come, we love having near people in the store and we of course love our familiar faces that come in all the time," said Beveridge.

The challenge is happening now through August. 20 check-ins earns people a t-shirt, and every check-in counts as an entry for the grand prize two night stay-cation.