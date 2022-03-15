Visioning continues for Northwood parcel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Visioning continues for the future of the Northwood parcel. As a follow-up the project's most recent community meeting, hosted in January, the City of Tallahassee will hold another community meeting on March 29 to provide a project update and share feedback gathered to date. The meeting will be held at the Tallahassee Senior Center, 1400 North Monroe Street, from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

More than 200 residents attended the meeting in January, and many more have submitted comments via email and the online survey. This feedback is being used to guide long-term master planning efforts for the area. Continued community participation will ensure redevelopment evolves to best serve residents.

Following the March 29 meeting, a feedback form and recording of the project update will be available on the project website, Talgov.com/NorthwoodProject [talgov.com]. For those unable to attend, feedback can be emailed to NorthwoodProject@Talgov.com.

Recognizing the opportunity to reinvigorate this once-vibrant site, the City Commission approved the City to participate in the property's auction. As a result, the 29.5-acre parcel was purchased in April 2019. At the time of purchase, the City was in the middle of the site selection process for the future headquarters facility for the Tallahassee Police Department.

Through that process, the Northwood Centre location was recommended by technical experts and the majority of the public who attended community meetings and provided input due to its central location, accessibility and size, and it was ultimately selected unanimously by the Commission.

More information about the project can be found online at Talgov.com/NorthwoodProject [talgov.com].