Virtual session on COVID-19 long-haul recovery happening on Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Senior Center and Florida State University are hosting a virtual session about post COVID-19 conditions and hope for long-haulers.

The community is invited to ask questions and hear from a medical expert on new research, treatment, and strategies so people can quickly recover from lingering COVID-19 symptoms. Heath and Wellness Program Coordinator at the Tallahassee Senior Center, Ruth Nickens, says this meeting will bring people hope in recovery.

"This is a very current and relevant topic to be bringing because I think everybody's got questions or knows somebody in their life who has been impacted by the lingering effects of COVID."

The free virtual session is happening Tuesday, November 16th at 2:00 PM on Zoom. To register, click here.