Virtual Reality attraction heads to Railroad Square

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thrill-seekers can soon head to Railroad Square for a new attraction.

During the return of First Friday's, visitors will be able to virtually interact with art at Kenny Maguire's studio. A partnering artist is even working to debut a user-controlled ride that will let you step into other artististic creations.

"Primarily what it's going to be, it's my studio, I'll be there painting and working," says Maguire. "But, we're going to be exploring how VR and alternate reality can affect art and fine art and how it applies to that and how we can use the technology and a new tool to advance our skills that we already have."

In its fullest capacity, a robot Maguire created will lead riders through the experience.

First Friday's at Railroad Square picks back up on June 4th.