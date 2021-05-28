Vietnam Veterans of America honors veterans ahead of Memorial Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 96 laid 172 flags at Oakland Cemetery Friday afternoon in honor of Memorial Day.

Along with flags laid at headstones, the chapter also saluted and said the name of each veteran they honored.

David Wilson of Vietnam Veterans of America said it's the little things the chapter does that helps keep the memories of veterans alive.

"They deserve it," said Wilson. "My daddy did this when I was a teenager and didn't want to come, and so we just hope that it will pass on and I think it's something that we owe these men and women to make sure that they're remembered and not forgotten."

Vietnam Veterans of America will also be holding a Memorial Day Ceremony to honor veterans at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.