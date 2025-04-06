VIDEO: Overwhelming local turnout for nationwide demonstration against the Trump Administration

Tallahassee neighbors joined the nation in a Hands Off protest against the Trump Administration.

Pro-life demonstrators also organized for a movement on the Capitol steps.

Watch the video to hear what protesters are fighting for.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Easily the biggest 50501 protest we've seen yet in the Capital City. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Downtown Tallahassee neighborhood. Hundreds upon hundreds of neighbors lined our state's Capitol from one end to the other and even across the street, all voicing a long list of concerns.

Robert Lee, Protester - "I tried to count the crowd earlier, and I lost count at around 1,000. So, I'm guessing probably maybe closer to 1200?"

Safe to say, countless protesters. The 50501 and Hands Off movement coming together as one outside the Capitol, across the street and from crosswalk to crosswalk.

Nicole Soza, Protester - "I think that goes to show that this administration is completely checked out of what their elected public want them to do."

A three-hour demonstration against the Trump Administration, its executive orders and the federal cuts gushing out from the Department of Government Efficiency.

Ryan Ray, Chair of Leon County Democratic Party - "With FAMU, Florida State and the state government, we are so dependent on federal and public sector spending that these cuts are absolutely tearing out the copper wiring of what's important in our community."

Sharing the space on the Capitol's steps at one point— a separate, smaller demonstration by pro-lifers 'marching for the pre-born.'

Kristen Cooper, Defending Life Alliance of Florida - "So right now we have a six-week bill. So, life is protected at six weeks and we want to make that from the moment of conception."

The movement that outnumbered its opposition and its own turnout record— highlighting what they consider a continuous attack on immigrants, veterans, disabled people, people of color, and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Protesters tell me a recent heated exchange with Senator Randy Fine at a legislative meeting only added fuel to the fire.

Soza - "I think that seeing that really lit the fires. It's been all over TikTok, it's been all over social media."

I have reached out to Senator Fine for an interview or statement and have yet to hear back. But it's just one of several situations demonstrators say are why we will continue to see movements like these.

Lee - "You know, it's really shocking to see. So I think a lot of people who weren't paying attention.. it's getting harder and harder not to just because the overreach is just so shocking."

Tallahassee is not the only city in Florida taking part in the 50501 movement. Neighbors in other cities like Fort Myers, Orlando and Miami also organized a protest on Saturday. In Downtown Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.