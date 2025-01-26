VIDEO: North Florida Wildlife Center animals captivated by snow

The animal residents at North Florida Wildlife Center enjoyed a rare snow experience.

Animal residents and staff are welcoming neighbors back to the now defrosted center for their 'Wild Wonders' event.

Watch the video to see pictures of the animal residents captivated by snow!

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The animals at North Florida Wildlife Center are back to basking in the sun following the winter storm. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Lamont neighborhood in Jefferson County. Here's a look at how the community is supporting the center's mission of wildlife conservation.

"Oh it was a winter wonderland," said Jill McAndrew of the North Florida Wildlife Center.

It was a winter wonderland, indeed!

Pictures shared with ABC 27 show a very frosty North Florida Wildlife Center following the winter storm.

The center's staff say they worked hard to keep animal residents warm as they remained captivated by the rare snow experience.

"We made sure they had their heaters and their blankets, and so many people stepped up and provided us with extra blankets and pillowcases and sheets and towels and all kinds of interesting things that they'll find interesting, but it gave them an extra little boost for the warmth as well," said McAndrew.

Neighbors returned for some fun under the sun this weekend.

The now defrosted center's 'Wild Wonders' event consisted of new animal exhibits, local vendors and incredible animal encounters.

"Because of that, you're much more eager to save that animal and to contribute to its conservation," said McAndrew.

The money raised will help the center sustain and expand the care and conservation of exotic, threatened and endangered species.

Their 'Wild Wonders' event continues Sunday from 10 AM - 3 PM

