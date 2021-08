PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Perry Police Department has closed the intersection of Highway 19 and Ash Street due to downed power lines.

PPD says all North and Southbound traffic on Hwy 19 has stopped.

"The traffic signals and power lines are down and present extremely dangerous hazards for motorists and pedestrians," PPD said. "It is unknown how long it will take to clear this hazard."