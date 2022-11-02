Watch Now
Victims from shooting are in stable condition

Posted at 5:43 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 18:27:01-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said the night they were alerted about the shooting, they quickly shifted into protocol.

They were ready to act once victims came through the doors on Saturday night when shots rang out on West Pensacola Street. One person died and 8 were injured.

Trauma program manager Jo Roland discussed how grateful she is for TMH to invest in the time and education in their staff that allows them to respond quickly and appropriately.

“For me, emergency medicine and trauma is a way to make an immediate difference between life and death with somebody," said Roland. "We own a lot of it here. So as a nurse I’m passionate about it."

The release date for patients is currently unknown.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

