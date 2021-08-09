Victim succumbs to injuries after being shot, driving through Valdosta Piggly Wiggly

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department said the man who drove through a Piggy Wiggly on Aug. 1 after being shot has succumbed to his injuries.

According to VPD, on Thursday night, August 5, 2021, detectives were notified by the hospital in Florida, that the victim, 34-year-old Jaques Sherman, had succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives have received tips and information to help them develop persons of interest in this case and are still processing evidence and following up on any information they receive.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Sherman’s family. We are asking that anyone with information, please come forward and help us give Mr. Sherman’s family answers,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

According to VPD, on August 1, 2021, at approximately 2:37 a.m., patrol officers and detectives responded to the 2100 block of Bemiss Road after multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that had driven into the Piggly Wiggly grocery store.

VPD says while checking the vehicle, officers found a 34-year-old male inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to South Georgia Medical Center, the report states. The victim was later emergency transported to a hospital in Florida and is in critical condition.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on information and any tips that they have been receiving. Through their investigation, detectives have determined that this is an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.

