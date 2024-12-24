VFW’s first-ever holiday drive brings hope to struggling Thomasville families

The VFW hosted its first toy and clothing drive, providing much-needed holiday support to local families.

Donations from the State VFW arrived just in time, ensuring dozens of families could receive assistance.



Families who faced significant challenges, are now able to give their children a memorable Christmas.

For families feeling the pinch this holiday season, the VFW is here to lend a hand.

"It's been tough...we lost a lot," said Tay.

For Ashley and Doug Tay, this year has been especially challenging.

From losing their home to Hurricane Helene to struggling with the rising costs of living, their situation has been tough.

"It took our whole half of the house out. We lost a lot during that, and then right now, we have this other half of the house just not tore up—its storage 'cause we ain't got nowhere else to put our stuff. So right now, we're trying to figure things out," said Tay.

But they tell me it was even worse last year, with no one there to help them.

"We didn't give our kids Christmas last year, we didn't have nothing up under the tree, we didn't know who we can turn to last year, we've got friends now that are helping us figure it out," said Tay.

This year, the VFW organized its first toy and clothing distribution event, receiving last-minute donations from the State VFW to help families like the Tays just in time for the holidays.

"It seems like right now a lot of people are struggling with many things, health, monetary or whatever. So whatever we're able to do to help the community we're all in for," said Terry Everett, Member of VFW post 4995.

Dozens of families showed up Monday and Tuesday to receive last-minute holiday gifts.

"it's so beautiful, it's gonna make them really happy," said Tay.

For the Tays, this means they can finally give their kids the Christmas they've been hoping for.

"I love my children, I want to give them a good Christmas this year," said Tay.

The VFW members tell me they're looking for more veterans to join their mission of giving back.

