Veterans come together at Tallahassee National Cemetery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Pia Woodley, who served in the United States Navy, knows the toll service can have on the men and women of the military.

Woodley spoke at the Tallahassee National Cemetery on Sunday afternoon for their annual Memorial Day Ceremony. She spoke on the sacrifice family members around the country, and Tallahassee, have endured caused by war.

"Having a program such as this allows us to take time out to honor those fallen service members as well as support the families," said Woodley.

With over 2,500 veterans and family members laid to rest at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, Raymond Miller, cemetery director, said with more veterans being buried at the cemetery, services like these are becoming increasingly important.

"There are many people that are interred here that have served and since past, and there are also people that came out here that have served that are still living to come out and acknowledge the fact of the importance of the day," said Miller.

Also paying his respects, Buddy Perryman. Serving from 1962 to 1966 in the Air Force, he's paying his respects to the service members he knew and didn't know, saying this holiday is one of the more important ones we honor.

"The ones that have given the ultimate sacrifice and how important it is for their sacrifice to be for the freedom we enjoy today," said Perryman.