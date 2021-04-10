Veteran bikes from San Diego to St. Augustine, stops in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — From San Diego to Saint Augustine, Army veteran Dave Paramore has been biking across America to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Paramore has been riding his bike to different cities around the country, talking to veterans about some of the issues they've seen during the pandemic.

The veteran has been live-streaming his rides on social media and said he wanted to honor veterans who have been hurt defending their country.

"For me, it was an honor to serve," said Paramore. "This is an opportunity to give back. I'm a business owner now, I provide services for government contracts continuing to support military families and military health, and this is just a great opportunity to continue that service."

If you would like to watch the rest of Paramore's ride, which will resume after the weekend's rain showers, you can stream it by watching his Twitch stream. You can also donate to his fundraiser by clicking here.