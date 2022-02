Verizon outages have been reported throughout Georgia and parts of Florida Monday afternoon.

A map from downdetector.com shows outage reports from across Georgia and a few smaller areas in Florida.

"We are aware of network disruptions impacting some customers in parts of Georgia," a Verizon spokesperson said. "Our engineers are working to quickly identify and resolve this issue."

Verizon did not indicate how long the outage could last.

