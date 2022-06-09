Verdict reached in 2020 shooting outside Tallahassee restaurant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A jury in a Leon County courtroom reached a verdict Wednesday in relation to a shooting outside a restaurant in 2020.

According to the Office of State Attorney Second Judicial Circuit of Florida trial completion notification document that was released Thursday, Devante M. Robinson of Tallahassee, was found guilty of two offenses of attempted manslaughter and guilty of criminal mischief.

Robinson was found not guilty of another criminal mischief offense.

The trial lasted two days.

Robinson, age 26, was initially charged with two attempted first degree murder offenses and two criminal mischief offenses.

A date for sentencing has not been announced.

According to the state attorney’s office, Robinson and one of the victims were in an altercation in the parking lot of Cancun’s Bar and Grill on Dec. 17, 2020.

The document notes the altercation started because the victim felt Robinson was physically aggressive with a female that was present.

A second victim attempted to calm down those involved in the situation.

The state attorney’s office said that Robinson told the victims to “wait right here.”

After Robinson left the scene, the victims left the scene too.

The state says Robinson returned to the scene about 10 minutes later. The victims returned to the scene to retrieve a credit card that was left with a restaurant employee before the altercation.

The report notes that when the victims noticed Robinson’s vehicle in the parking lot, they decided to continue driving to avoid Robinson.

The state alleges that when Robinson recognized the victim’s vehicle, Robinson exited his vehicle and fired 15 shots at the victims as they drove away.

Bullets hit the vehicle the victims were in along with windows and walls of a local business across Tennessee Street.

When Robinson was arrested, the weapon that was used was in his possession.

The state attorney’s office noted the shell casings collected match Robinson’s weapon and the incident was recorded on video surveillance.