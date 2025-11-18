Vehicle fire snarls traffic on I-10 in Tallahassee Monday, roadway back open

UPDATE:

The FHP says the roadway and exit ramp are back open.

This video shows the vehicle shortly after the fire:

VEHICLE FIRE ON I-10

Earlier:

A vehicle fire led to significant traffic delays in Tallahassee Monday night.

An FHP spokesperson says it involved a UPS delivery van. She says the driver noticed smoke coming from the vehicle and got out before it became fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to put out the fire.

This happened near MM 199 on I-10. Crews shut down the WB exit ramp due to the scale of the fire. The FHP says the driver was not hurt.

This is a developing story. We will share updates as we get them.

