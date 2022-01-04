Vehicle crash in Lafayette County claims the life of a woman

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A woman is dead following a multi-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Monday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 4:15 p.m., a tractor trailer was traveling west on County Road 290 approaching the intersection of County Road 251 which is controlled by a traffic control device stop sign.

A sedan was traveling north on CR 251 and approaching the intersection of CR 290. According to the report, the driver of the tractor trailer, a 71-year-old man of Cocoa, failed to stop and entered into the intersection.

The FHP noted in the report the front of the tractor trailer collided with the right side of the sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a 47-year-old woman of the town of Mayo was pronounced deceased on scene.

The report notes the driver of the tractor trailer sustained minor injuries.