Vehicle accident leads to location of two missing juveniles from Tennessee

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A vehicle accident in Jackson County leads to the location of two missing juveniles.

According to an incident report provided by the Florida Highway Patrol, at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a sports utility vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. 231.

A truck stopped at a stop sign on Highway 273 facing northbound.

The driver of the SUV, a 14-year-old male of Kingsport, Tennessee, failed to stay inside his lane during a turn and collided with the truck’s front bumper.

The 14-year-old driver and a 15-year-old female passenger, also of Kingsport, Tennessee, fled the SUV and the scene on foot.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office began a search for the two individuals.

The teenagers were located by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office personnel.

The driver of the SUV was charged with leaving a season of a crash with property damage and driving with no valid driver license.

The driver of the SUV reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The report notes both teenagers were reported as missing juveniles by the Kingsport Polie Department in Kingsport, Tennessee earlier Tuesday.

The same SUV was listed as the vehicle the teenagers were driving.