Valodosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority continuing "Summer Camp in a Bag" kits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you're looking for something fun to do with your kids this July, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority is handing out "Summer Camp in a Bag" kits for kids.

Each bag comes with crossword puzzles, arts and crafts, and other goodies to keep your kids busy this summer.

Jessica Catlett with Parks and Rec. said they started this program last year during the pandemic, and wanted to continue to give families a way to have fun, while also staying safe this summer.

"It's a small bag full of a few different things to get kids minds moving and their hand eye coordination and something that parents can do with their children, but also we have kids every week that are asking for these bags," said Catlett. "It is something that they look forward to."

Bags can be picked up at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority every Thursday at noon.