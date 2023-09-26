FIRST LOOK: Turner Center debuts SCORE concert series

The 2023-2024 SCORE concert series for the Turner Center has started.

The series will feature four artists throught next next four months.

The students will recieve funds through a National Endowment for the Arts grant and a matching sponsorship from Dan and Carolyn Coleman.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta. Normally, Turner Center is known for their art on the walls, but today, they're introducing hundreds of local students to the art of music.

As the rain fell outside Valdosta's Turner Center for the Arts Tuesday…

The sound of classical music could be heard throughout the galleries here.

"It's just such a lovely place."

Despite the wet weather, musician, Anita Graf told me she's grateful to be performing in the Azaela City.

"I like the weather; coming from Chicago it's a warmer place here, and its been really, really fun."

That fun is meant to help Valdosta area 5th graders with arts education.

Her trip to Valdosta is a part of 2023-2024 SCORE Music Appreciation Concert Series, which features four evenings with acclaimed musicians from around the world.

I found research published by University of Southern California earlier this year.

It says music education can help boost students wellbeing. That idea drives Graf to perform.

"Nobody becomes an artist on their own."

That's where the SCORE Music Concert Series comes in.

Performances like this one are designed inspire students.

A mission Rebecca Gallagher says she's proud to be part of.

She's the PR and marketing admin for the Turner Center.

She says the concert series is made possible through a National Endowment for the Arts grant and a matching sponsorship from Dan and Carolyn Coleman.

While walking the gallery with me she said it's all about….

"Exposure to different ideas, and different things they might want to do in school. And it helps promote to other students what is going on in our center."

The USC study I found also said, students who started music education at a young age were more hopeful about the future….A future Graf says she's working to help others achieve.

So many people provided me resources and mentorship and education over the years. I feel like it's partially my responsibility to pay it forward.

And that's exactly what she's doing…miles from home despite a little rain.

The SCORE concert series has a full roster continuing on until March 19th.

The official SCORE concert takes place tonight at 7.

I'm Malia Thomas, ABC27.