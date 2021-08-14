Valdosta Walmart to close through Sunday

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Walmart announced Saturday afternoon that, as of 2 p.m., the location at 340 Norman Drive would be temporarily shutting its doors to clean and sanitize the building.

The store will remain closed through Sunday and reopen Monday at 6 a.m.

"As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, mainly in regions with low vaccination rates, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Valdosta, GA store location at 340 Norman Drive today at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Aug. 16," according to the official statement from Walmart.

