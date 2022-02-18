Valdosta, VSU partner to improve sidewalks, signaled instructions

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The City of Valdosta and Valdosta State University completed multiple improvement projects on the midblock crosswalks and signaled instructions around VSU's campus on Feb. 10.

These projects are part of an effort to make it safer for students and pedestrians while crossing the street, according to the city.

“The partnership with VSU has been great because it allows us to do various upgrades that we might not have been able to complete otherwise,” said City Traffic Manager Larry Ogden. "The University contributed its own funds to make these upgrades possible. In doing so, we are showing the residents that the school and the city are willing to work together to improve campus roadway safety."

Currently, VSU has four midblock crosswalks around the campus located at Brookwood Drive, Georgia Avenue, and two on Oak Street Extension. The city updated the thermoplastics and signage to brighter, easier-to-see signs in these areas.

Valdosta also added solar-powered raised pavement markers or RPMs that flash at night and outline the crosswalks, making them more visible to vehicles passing by. They also increased the visibility of the crosswalks by having the stripping, stop bars and turn arrows repainted by a trained contractor.

Another significant modification made by the Division was the reimplementation of the scramble walk at the signal on Oak Street and Baytree. Once the crosswalk button has been pressed, this system will stop all movements of traffic so the students can cross in any direction, whereas before, they could only cross with the traffic flow.

Lastly, the Division added rapid flashers on Brookwood Drive to notify vehicles that someone is getting ready to cross the roadway anytime the crosswalk button has been activated.