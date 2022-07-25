Valdosta to host 'Pup Crawl' event on August 5

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Downtown Valdosta is set to host a "Pup Crawl" event on August 5, allowing community members to bring their canine pals downtown to shop and dine.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., puppies will be allowed to enter downtown merchants that have pet friendly stickers on their window.

To receive a bag of of pup crawl merchandise, a receipt from a downtown business must be shown to the Valdosta Main Street table.

The USA Rescue Team will also be downtown for adoptions.

Community members may donate pet food, puppy treats, pads, blankets and more. All donations will be divided among USA Rescue Team, The Lowndes Co Animal Shelter and The Humane Society.