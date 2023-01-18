Valdosta to host Love Where You Live Community Clean Up

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta is set to host its 2023 monthly Love Where You Live Community Clean Up on Sat., Jan. 21.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., volunteers will have the opportunity to assist city employees and local residents with cleaning up neighborhoods. The cleanup area will take place on North Lee St., from East Park Ave. to East Gordon St.

Volunteers are advised to meet up Saturday morning in the open grass area on the corner of Lee Street and Gordon Street.

According to the city, city staff will also have lawn equipment available on site for use by any residents in the cleanup area.

To volunteer, click here. For more information, contact Chandra McAllister at 229-531-3999.