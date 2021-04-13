Valdosta State University rolling out new online college

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta State University is rolling out a new online college designed for career advancement. Offering eight widely desired Bachelor degrees, students can enroll on a weekly basis.

Structured to eliminate traditional high-cost tuition, it will be one of the most affordable programs in the nation. This pilot program is built for adult learners and returning students to finish their education in state.

Student Success Vice President, Dr. Rodney Carr, said "we wanted to build a model that was a little bit easier to get into, check into, and be a part of, and what we really did is just sat down and said what we know about online education is not obviously working completely well, so let's re-think it from the very beginning of not just the recruitment process or the prospective process, but from the very beginning of looking at the student and how can we truly meet the need of that nontraditional student."

One major innovation is faculty will be there to provide personalized ongoing support to students. Enrollment is open this summer and fall.