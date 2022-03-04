Valdosta resident sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A resident of Valdosta was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands.

Frankie Shearry, Jr., age 43, was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison. After his time in prison, Shearry will then serve three years of supervised release (probation).

The United States Department of Justice Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia announced Friday.

According to the Attorney’s Office, Shearry previously pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

It is illegal for a convicted felon to have a gun. Parole is not available in the federal criminal justice system.

According to court documents and the news release, federal and Georgia law enforcement officials began an operation in Lowndes County on home checks of probationers.

Law enforcement officials were notified that Shearry was allegedly providing narcotics at his job as a barber.

Upon searching Shearry’s home, law enforcement officials discovered two guns, and two loaded semiautomatic pistols.

According to the news release, Shearry, who had four prior drug distribution offense convictions in the county, admitted having possession of the weapons; which was a violation because of his criminal history.

“It is unwise for a convicted felon to unlawfully own a gun, with armed career criminals facing even lengthier federal sentences for possessing firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are helping us hold repeat and violent offenders accountable for their continued criminal activities.”

“This sentence makes it very clear that criminals who repeatedly break the law and continue to possess illegal firearms, will be held accountable with lengthy prison terms,” said Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Our partnerships with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies make these arrests possible, ultimately making our communities safer.”

The case was investigated by FBI and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, while assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen prosecuted the case.