Valdosta receives GDOT grant to repave more than five miles of streets

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Thanks to grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation, more than five miles of city streets in Valdosta will be repaved.

According to a news release provided by the city of Valdosta on Wednesday, 5.24 miles of city streets will be repaved; in part to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG).

The city notes some streets may be closed for a brief period during the day while under construction, but they will be reopened by the end of each working day.

The following streets are expected to be resurfaced beginning in the spring:

Jaycee Shack Road (from Park Avenue to Northside Drive)



Magnolia Street (from Troup Street to Jones Street)



Magnolia Street (from Jones Street to Forrest Street)



Patterson Street (from N. Underpass to Savannah Avenue)



Toombs Street (from Florida Avenue to Crane Avenue)



Toombs Street (from Crane Avenue to Savannah Avenue)



Crane Avenue (from Oak Street to Toombs Street)



Jackson Street Lane (Lomax Drive to 2nd Avenue)



Pleasant Lane (from North Street to Adair Street)



River Lane (from River Street to J.L Lomax Drive)



Maxine Avenue (from Seymour Street to St. Augustine Road)



Seymour Street end to end



Sustella Lane (from W. Gordon Avenue to West Street)



Fulton Place (from Kirkwood Circle to North End)



Kirkwood Circle (from Houston Avenue to Meade Avenue)



Lasalle Drive (from Remington Avenue to Houston Avenue)



Houston Avenue (from Caldwell Drive to Meade Avenue)



Cherry Creek Drive (from Cherry Creek Road to City Limits)



Country Club Drive (from Bridlewood Drive to N. Valdosta Road)



North Oak (from Alden Avenue to 100’ South of Gornto Road)



West Moore Street (from Oak Street to Patterson Street)



Clyde Avenue (from Newbern Street to Terrace Boulevard)



Lois Lane (from Park Avenue to Clyde Avenue)



Mcleod Road (from Baytree Road to Pinetree Road)



Mcleod Road (from Pinetree Road to Cherokee Avenue)



Mcleod Road (from Cherokee Avenue to Alden Avenue)

The city noted the LMIG transportation funding is allocated from the state based on a formula that includes population and street mileage.

The city submitted a list of streets for resurfacing to GDOT for their review, and 50 portions of city streets were prioritized for this year’s LMIG program based on funding availability and conditions of the roads.